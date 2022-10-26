The Tilton-Northfield Fire District’s Park Street substation in Northfield had its water shut off briefly during a contractual tiff between the Fire District and the T-N Water District. Within 60 days, Fire District voters will have the chance to approve a new contract.
LACONIA — For the second time since March 2021, when they defeated a similar measure by two votes, the electors of the Tilton-Northfield Fire District will soon again have the opportunity to ratify a multi-year pact with the Tilton-Northfield Water District.
On Wednesday in Belknap County Superior Court, a judge found that “an emergency has arisen” in the Fire District “which may require an immediate expenditure of money.”
She then decreed from the bench that the Fire District commissioners, who were scheduled to meet Wednesday evening to consider action based on what happened earlier in the day in court, can hold a special district meeting within 60 days of her decree.
The special district meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Winnisquam Regional High School.
T-N Fire District Chief Michael Sitar Jr., who accompanied Paul Fitzgerald, the Fire District’s attorney to court Wednesday, said the fire commission will set a date for the special meeting once it has confirmed the availability of the meeting space and of the district moderator and other required elections officials.
“It’ll happen within a couple of weeks,” Sitar said outside the courtroom, minutes after the very brief hearing.
According to court documents, the Fire District said there were “no alternative remedies…” to the special meeting, prefacing that statement with the observation that it was “unforeseeable” that the Fire District and Water District couldn’t have come to an agreement earlier.
The agreement with the Water District that Fire District voters will consider in the near future would authorize and appropriate a total of $523,322.
Of that sum, $130,000 would be used to pay six quarters worth of arrearages to the Water District while the balance would be for a contract with it to supply water to the Fire District’s fire hydrants from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.
Court documents said that representatives of the Fire District and Water District met June 10 for mediation and struck the above agreement, with the understanding that its ratification required a special district meeting.
Sitar, who has been the T-N Fire District chief for almost nine years, said he was “hopeful” that the proposed contract with the T-N Water District will be approved by voters at the special meeting.
The last contract between the Fire District and the Water District, which had been for five years, expired at the end of 2020, said Sitar, adding that there had been an expectation that a new contract would be approved at the 2021 Fire District Meeting.
That didn’t happen, however, as the contract “failed by two votes,” said Sitar.
Subsequently, the Water District temporarily shut off water to the Fire District’s Park Street substation in Northfield, an action that led to the Fire District obtaining a court order restoring water service and leading to mediation.
The water shut-off lasted about 24 hours, said Sitar, but it was disconcerting, because even though the substation is not permanently staffed, “It contains most of our fire equipment” and because the lack of water to it could have posed a danger to public safety.