Tilton-Northfield Fire District’s Park Street substation

The Tilton-Northfield Fire District’s Park Street substation in Northfield had its water shut off briefly during a contractual tiff between the Fire District and the T-N Water District. Within 60 days, Fire District voters will have the chance to approve a new contract.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LACONIA — For the second time since March 2021, when they defeated a similar measure by two votes, the electors of the Tilton-Northfield Fire District will soon again have the opportunity to ratify a multi-year pact with the Tilton-Northfield Water District.

On Wednesday in Belknap County Superior Court, a judge found that “an emergency has arisen” in the Fire District “which may require an immediate expenditure of money.”