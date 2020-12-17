Judge rules against ZBA over proposed Swanzey development

A proposed apartment complex killed off by Swanzey’s Zoning Board of Adjustment may be coming back after a judge deemed that the board acted illegally to deny an appeal to the project.
Cheshire Superior Court Judge David Ruoff vacated the Swanzey Zoning Board of Adjustment’s spring decision to deny an appeal on a special exemption hearing to Avanru Development Group, saying that the board gave too much weight to public sentiment opposed to the housing development.
“Boards undoubtedly must give public comments weight as they reflect public interest. But zoning proceedings are not popularity contests,” Ruoff wrote.
Jack Franks, president and CEO of Avanru Development Group, is hopeful he will still be able to build the project, which he said is needed because of the affordable housing crisis in the state.
“We’re delighted that the court ruled to vacate the ZBA denial. We felt all along we had been treated in a disparate manner,” Franks said.
Adam Mulhearn, who chaired the ZBA hearings on the Avanru proposal, declined to discuss the ruling.
“Our board has not met again to discuss anything further,” Mulhearn said.
Residents in the area around the proposed development, which is close to Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport, mounted a letter-writing campaign against the project. The ZBA meeting regularly had 50 to 80 residents attending to voice opposition.
Ruoff found that the board erred in denying Avanru’s request for an appeal on the special exemption because it negatively compared the project to another development in the area, and because it ruled that the project was “offensive,” largely based on the public sentiment.
“The board focused upon the multitude of public comments complaining of the project’s aesthetic effect on the area,” Ruoff wrote. “The zoning ordinance, though, deals with use rather than appearance.”
Ruoff wrote that during the hearing process the board found that the project would not negatively impact the traffic in the area, nor would it decrease home values.
Franks said the goal is to complete the development, but first he will have to go back to the ZBA to seek the special exemption appeal.
“Our attorney is discussing the way to move forward with their attorney,” Franks said.
Avanru initially wanted to put a 99-unit complex on the 2½-acre site adjacent to Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
The number was later brought down to 76 units, according to town records. Franks has said the original, larger plan would have required more parking than could be fit onto the property.
The project was targeted to be affordable housing for people 62 years of age or older. The complex would have had a 21,000-square-foot footprint at the site. Franks’ company recently completed an affordable housing project in Walpole, and he said with vacancies in New Hampshire at less than 1%, this type of project is necessary.
“The housing crisis is only going to get worse unless we all work together,” he said.