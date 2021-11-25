While she will ultimately decide if and what regulatory power the Town of Conway has over short-term rentals, Judge Amy Ignatius would like the Legislature to come up with a comprehensive response to the matter.
Fueled by companies such as Airbnb and Vrbo, the short-term rental business is booming in the Mount Washington Valley and throughout the world.
For Conway, the boom, according to a recent report commissioned by an association of more than 500 property owners known as the Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, means that upwards of $50 million annually of economic activity in the town is directly traceable to STRs.
Additionally, the report said STRS in Conway did not have a significant, negative impact on the availability of dwelling units nor on the rise in sale prices.
At the 2021 Town Meeting, Conway voters rejected a warrant article that would have allowed STRs in residential districts, but approved one that said STR’s should be regulated.
Following the vote, the Town took Scott Kudrick, who owns three rental properties in Conway, to court, asking for a declaratory judgment that finds his ability to rent them is governed by existing zoning.
On Nov. 24, Kudrick and his attorneys, and the Town and its legal counsel, appeared electronically via WebEx before Ignatius in Carroll County Superior Court, for an hour-long hearing on motions.
The hearing was marked less by wrangling than by a lot of hair-splitting, something Ignatius – who took the arguments under advisement -- addressed in her closing remarks.
“What makes this so difficult is each of you rely on definitions, particular words that are in or missing from the ordinance to a degree, then you break away, so there’s a split on both sides where the ordinance and the definitions only go so far,” she said.
When it was written, the Conway zoning ordinance “never envisioned” short-term rentals, said Ignatius.
“Ideally, it’d be nice to say ‘I’ll sit quietly for the next two years and let the Legislature figure this out,’” said Ignatius, before she stepped down from the bench and left the courtroom.
Earlier, Ignatius heard from Russ Hilliard, who represents the Town of Conway in its suit against Kudrick and from Matthew Johnson, who represents Kudrick.
Johnson said the issue before Ignatius is “really an interpretation of the zoning ordinance,” adding that “our position and his (Kudrick’s) position is that he should be and is permitted to engage in short-term rentals based on the plain language of the zoning ordinance.”
The zoning ordinance does not contain language that limits the duration of rentals, nor of how many people can stay in a rental property, said Johnson, and most importantly, he noted, the language does not require such properties to be owner-occupied.
He warned that the Town will contend that the act of using a residence as a short-term rental converts it into a non-residential use, adding that “taken to a logical extreme,” Conway’s zoning could also be interpreted to ban long-term rentals, which would be a violation of federal housing laws.
The Town of Conway, Johnson summed up, “is trying to enforce the zoning they want to have in place,” not that is in place.
Hilliard said because Kudrick’s properties can be rented for one or more days and because there are check-in and check-out times for renters, “I will suggest that what these are essentially is hotels and motels divided up into individual units.”
That fact, the Town believes, means the units must be owner-occupied, said Hilliard, otherwise they are not permitted.
Hilliard said he pored over the Conway zoning and concluded that what Kudrick is doing is not a permitted use in any Conway residential district.
North Country News