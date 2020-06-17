An Elm Street restaurant/bar will host a Juneteenth celebration on Friday, an event that includes speakers and performers to commemorate the official end of slavery in the United States.
The event is scheduled to run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hop Knot, 1000 Elm St.
The event will be both live and accessed via Zoom. It also includes a scavenger hunt with local businesses and free COVID-19 testing.
Speakers include Manchester NAACP head James McKim and chef Robb Curry. Entertainment includes Black Lives Matter's Tyrell Whitted (Relly Tha Prophet).
The event is hosted by Black Lives Matter chapters in Manchester and Nashua and sponsors include Queen City Pride, the YWCA and Lawless Libertines, according to the Hop Knot's Facebook page.