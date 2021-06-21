KEENE — Efforts to improve housing in the city are getting a boost thanks to more than $1 million in funding from the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority.
“It is great, great news,” said Mindy Cambiar, executive director at the Hundred Nights Shelter. “It was definitely a boost to the morale around here.”
Hundred Nights received a $750,000 award to go toward the purchase and development of a property to be the new home for the shelter. The organization has been struggling for years to provide emergency shelter for its clients, and the permanent home would allow the organization to consolidate the shelters it is currently operating.
“We’re going to be able to have all 48 beds under one roof,” Cambiar said.
Hundred Nights received one of the largest grant awards from the CDFA, which announced $5 million for organizations throughout New Hampshire. The focus on this round of funding is to build up public-private partnerships that address needs in the community, according to Katy Easterly Martey, the CDFA executive director.
“These community builders are driving positive, long-lasting change within our communities,” she said.
Hundred Nights hoped to renovate a former auto mechanic garage property on Water Street into its new home. The Water Street property was subject to a lawsuit after the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment first granted a variance to Hundred Nights to operate the shelter. Superior Court Judge David Ruoff would side with the city and Hundred Nights, and Cambiar said the shelter hoped to bring plans to the landing Board later this summer.
Hundred Nights rents its current Lamson Street facility, but that space has about 24 to 26 beds, leaving the shelter short. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Hundred Nights was able to use space in two downtown churches.
“Churches and COVID don’t mix,” Cambiar said.
Because of the pandemic restrictions last year, Hundred Nights ended up renting rooms in a downtown motel and using some of its CARES Act funding to buy a coach bus retrofitted to be an emergency shelter.
Cambiar said the Water Street property will allow for the residents to access downtown services. The project still needs to go to the city’s Historic District Commission for approval.
“My fingers are crossed,” Cambiar said. “I think hopefully there is a lot of support for us to go somewhere. This location is better than the ones we have looked at in the past.”
Hundred Nights is not the only Keene organization receiving funding this year. The Southwestern Community Services “21 in 21” project, a partnership with the city to improve the affordable housing stock on the city’s east side, is getting $475,000.
“Lack of affordable workforce housing has been holding Keene back,” Mayor George Hansel said. “‘21 in 21’ will be a shot in the arm for some of Keene’s great walkable neighborhoods.”
Southwestern Community Services has for decades partnered with utility companies to improve the energy efficiency for homes and apartments in the city. The ‘21 for 21’ project will see 21 homes in the west side renovated and weatherized.
“SCS has run a very successful weatherization program in the region for many years,” said Keith Thibault, chief development officer for SCS.
“We’re thrilled and thankful that the CFDA has decided to generously support this collaborative effort between SCS and the City of Keene.”
Eligibility requirements and a property selection process for the ‘21 in 21’ program are being finalized.