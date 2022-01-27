KEENE -- The Keene Public Library has $34,496 of federal funds in hand for two projects aimed at keeping the community and library better connected through and beyond the pandemic.
Marti Fiske, director of the Keene Public Library, described these as “dream projects” that would be difficult to fund during normal times.
The first $5,000 or so of the funds are being used to buy three camera systems for hybrid meetings. Fiske said the systems are referred to as “owl units” simply because they look a little bit like the bird.
It’s a round silo-type speaker and camera on a tripod that stands about 6 feet tall and can swivel the camera lens 360 degrees to capture a meeting, including the back and forth of a discussion, she said.
“So you can see a conversation between everyone,” Fiske said, even from remote participants. “It’s really terrific technology.”
The library bought one during the pandemic and it has been extremely useful, Fiske said.
Two of the new owl units will be dedicated to public use at the library for the businesses and nonprofits that hold events and meetings there and the third will be for staff use, she said.
“I think they will be extremely useful even well after the pandemic,” Fiske said. “I don’t think we’re going to see it going away -- hybrid programming is becoming very popular.”
Whether it’s because you have young children at home to tend to but still want to attend a lecture or meeting at the library or have physical limitations or simply don’t like to drive during the winter, the hybrid virtual/in-person meeting is here to stay, she said.
“They will be able to participate in a program and they will be able to participate in a meaningful way,” Fiske said.
The second and more expensive project will be used to build a 20-unit exterior smart locker system for the community.
The pandemic use is to accommodate people who don’t want to enter a public building.
“It’s perfect for the people who are immune-compromised or need help accessing library services during the pandemic,” Fiske said.
Patrons can use the lockers by calling the library, making a request for materials, and then picking up the materials at one of the outdoor lockers within a certain time period. To access the locker the patron will be given a code to access the locker for that one-time use.
The need and use of these lockers also extend beyond the pandemic, Fiske said.
The lockers will be located close to the handicap accessible parking area so it is perfect for people who have trouble entering the library because of a physical disability, she said. But it also makes the library more accessible for people whose work hours that make visiting the library difficult. Or the parent who doesn’t have time to come to the library during open hours and just learned their child needs materials for a project, Fiske said. A call can be made and the materials will be placed in a locker, she said. The project is currently going out to bid, she said.
“We’re hoping that the lockers will be open by the end of May or even earlier,” Fiske said.
Keene is just one of 42 libraries in the state that is splitting the $825,000 federal grant the state has received for various projects that will help libraries better support and serve their communities through the pandemic. The money comes from the latest round of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The ARPA funds are being disbursed to the NH State Library through the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ Grants to States program.
“New Hampshire’s strong relationship with its public libraries was made even more evident during the past two years, when librarians and their staffs were able to adjust services nimbly in order to continue to meet the needs of their communities,” New Hampshire State Librarian Michael York said in a statement last week. “The innovative programs funded by these grants will continue to strengthen not only public library services, but also the communities in which the libraries reside.”