KEENE – City councilors are taking public input Thursday night regarding a plan to redraw the boundary lines of Keene’s five city wards.
The proposed ordinance to ensure the city’s population of approximately 23,000 is spread out evenly among the wards was drafted by an Ad Hoc Redistricting Committee led by former mayor Kendall W. Lane, At-Large City Councilor Randy L. Filiault said Wednesday.
“It’s very nonpolitical. Former mayor Kendall Lane is in charge of it. He’s very fair, very ethical,” Filiault said of Lane, adding there is “no doubt in my mind” the proposed ordinance will redraw the lines as fair and equally as possible. “It’s a matter of tweaking; keeping about all five wards the same population.”
Filiault said the biggest shift in the city’s population has been in Ward 1, where Keene State College and most of its student population is located, and is connected to the decline in the college’s student population.
“Ward 1 is where a lot of college students live, making it more of a revolving door than the other districts,” he said.
The boundary lines around Ward 1 are being pushed out slightly because of this, he said.
The city is required by the New Hampshire Constitution to review the city five wards and redraw the boundary lines every 10 years after the results of the federal census are released.
For the first time in Keene, however, city councilors as opposed to voters are approving the change in boundary lines. The City Charter was changed by voters this year to give City Council the authority to do so when the pandemic significantly delayed the release of the census data.
“It was a time issue,” Filiault said.
Most residents will remain in the same district, Filiault said, and those that get moved into a new district may not care about the change. But for those with concerns City Council is taking public input Thursday night.
“Obviously people who have lived in the same ward for a long time don’t like to move into another ward,” he said. “Politics have nothing to do with it. This is strictly balancing numbers.”
The public hearing is planned to take place in Council Chambers in City Hall at 7:20 p.m. Written testimony can be sent to the City Clerk’s office or to plittle@ci.keene.nh.us. The proposed ordinance is available on the city website. Changes to the ward boundary lines will take effect Jan. 1.