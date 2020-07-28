LACONIA – The city council has decided red paint, not brick veneer or legal action, is the appropriate way to deal with a mock tower at Lakeport Landing Marina that has raised hackles.
Marina owner Erica Blizzard purchased the decommissioned Lakeport Fire Station from the city and agreed to incorporate design elements of the 1950s building into the business’s new boat salesroom, storage facilities and corporate offices.
In a nod to history, Blizzard preserved the square fronts of the original engine bays. The original hose tower was razed during the project, but she built a replica.
Ward 2 City Councilor Bruce Cheney previously brought the issue to the council, maintaining that architectural renderings Blizzard presented to the city depicted the faux tower as being faced with brick. The council subsequently voted to direct the city manager to speak with Blizzard to prompt her to make the building more closely resemble the plans she submitted.
Blizzard has said the drawing showed brick to convey that the 60-foot structure was a tower. The building was not engineered to support the weight of brick and a faux finish would cost some $50,000, according to Blizzard.
Earlier this month, Cheney argued that Blizzard should finish the project in the manner it was represented to the city, and that if the brick veneer was not added, legal action should be taken.
City Manager Scott Myers advised the council on Monday it would cost between $2,500 and $10,000 to litigate the issue, with no guarantee that the city would prevail.
“I don’t want to take it to litigation. Any opportunity that gives both sides a chance to compromise appeals to me,” Cheney said.
Ward 6 City Councilor Tony Felch said in his view painting the tower red would “make it stick out like a sore thumb.” He believes Blizzard has made a good-faith effort to comply with all the terms of the project.
The council ultimately voted 4-1, with Felch dissenting, to direct the city manager to make the request that Blizzard move forward with some effort to make the tower red.