LACONIA — In a cost-saving move for both the City on the Lakes and the contractor doing the job, Laconia — with the exception of a part of The Weirs whose streets are too narrow — will convert from manual to automated trash pick-up on May 1.
The city and Burlington, Vermont-based Casella Waste Management announced the change Wednesday afternoon during a brief press conference in front of City Hall.
Casella picks up Laconia’s residential trash and brings it to the municipal transfer station on Meredith Center Road where another company, Waste Management, transports the trash to the Waste Management’s Turnkey Landfill in Rochester.
At present, Laconia pays $17.81 per ton to get trash to the landfill, said Wes Anderson, Laconia’s public works director, and pays $82.70 per ton to dump the trash there.
City Manager Kirk Beattie said Laconia’s City Council has for months pondered converting from manual to automated pickup and decided to make the change due to what he called “the significant cost increases” associated with collecting and disposing of trash and recycling.
In a special April 18 edition of its newsletter, the city said that “Continuing with manual collection would have reduced the City’s ability to provide other needed City services.”
At the press conference, Beattie said the city would save more than $271,000 in the first year after the switch to automated pickup, but he did not immediately have information available about the savings over the life of the contract with Casella.
Anderson said new receptacles for trash and recycling are being delivered now, adding that come May 1, automated pickup will be the norm throughout most of Laconia, but that manual pickup will continue in some of the streets off Lakeside Avenue where Casella’s collection truck would be hard-pressed to navigate.
Speaking about the reasons Casella has voiced for going to automated pickup — a specialized truck would extend gripper arms that pick up the trash/recycling receptacles, lift them up and empty them in the hopper of the truck before putting them back onto the curb — Anderson said Casella was having difficulty filling job vacancies on the collection trucks.
He said no one at Casella was losing their jobs, just that the current job vacancies would remain open.
Brian Groshon, the market area manager for Casella, noted that the conversion from manual to automated pickup has been going on “for several years,” and predates his joining Casella in 2014.
He said it was “extremely difficult” to hire people to work on rear-load collection trucks, which is why Casella has gone with “a more efficient form of collection, a safer form of collection” in many of the communities it serves in New Hampshire.
More than half of the municipalities in his marketing area, which includes Salem and southern New Hampshire and Belmont and the Lakes Region, have automated collection, Groshon said.
In addition to Laconia, Manchester has automated trash pickup as does Nashua and Londonderry, Concord, according to published accounts, is considering a trial program in 2026.