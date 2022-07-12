LANCASTER — For the second time this year, a covered bridge in the North Country has been struck and damaged by an out-of-state commercial vehicle whose driver trusted GPS over multiple, posted warning signs.
At around 2:30 p.m. Monday, a truck owned by a Massachusetts-based company was headed east on Mechanic Street to the Weeks Medical Center on nearby Middle Street when it encountered the Mechanic Street Covered Bridge.
Spanning the Israel River, the original bridge was built in the 1780s while the current, modern bridge was built in 1862, with major renovations in 1962 and 2006.
On both approaches to the bridge, there are signs that say it is to be used by passenger vehicles only and that the height limit is 8 feet.
Regardless, a box truck “drove right through the bridge and continued like nothing happened,” said Ben Gaetjens-Oleson, the Lancaster town manager, on Tuesday.
The driver, who Gaetjens-Oleson said was apprehended a short distance from the scene and who is expected to face charges, told investigators that he had followed his GPS instructions.
The Mechanic Street Covered Bridge will remain closed for an extended period, said Gaetjens-Oleson, who on Thursday will meet with agents from Primex, the town’s insurer.
Once an estimate of the damage is prepared and repairs done, he said Primex would seek restitution from the trucking company’s insurance carrier.
“A lot of the staff at the hospital use it (the Mechanic Street Covered Bridge) to get to and from work, explained Gaetjens-Oleson, because the route avoids some awkward and tricky intersections on Middle Street.
The bridge closure “will be an inconvenience,” he said, declining to guess as to what damage was caused and what it will cost to fix it.
Gaetjens-Oleson said an upside is that a bridge-repair team from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation was in Lancaster on Tuesday and advised the town on how to temporarily buttress the bridge.
“A lot of these issues” — wherein a covered bridge is struck by a commercial vehicle — “comes about because of GPS,” said Gaetjens-Oleson, which he believes fails to differentiate properly between the heights of commercial vehicles versus passenger ones.
Speaking from his office at town hall, which is on Mechanic Street about a half mile west of the covered bridge, “I see several times a week a truck will go up the road and turn around,” after seeing the warning signs at it, said Gaetjens-Oleson, but not this past Monday.
Lancaster resident David Weiner, who took cellphone photos of the damaged bridge, said the bridge closure has put a crimp in his dog-walking business.
“I use the bridge every day to circumvent the traffic,” Weiner said, adding “I’ve had to alter my schedule in the morning.”
He conceded that while the bridge closure is “not that big of an inconvenience, it’s just a drag. I like my commute.”
Some six weeks earlier, a driver from a Texas company was trying to get his tractor-trailer over the state-owned Jackson Covered Bridge, also known as the Honeymoon Bridge, when it was struck at the east entrance.
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said the driver was being guided by his onboard GPS.
That was also the explanation for a truck driver who in December 2020 caused substantial damage to the Blair Covered Bridge over the Pemigewasset River in Campton.