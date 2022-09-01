LANCASTER -- Norman Procter has attended the Lancaster Fair -- “Where Friends & Family Meet” – for 31 years and he has the sweatshirts to prove it.
A 90-year old Nashua native who has called Lancaster home since 1987, Procter and his late wife “Lovy” attended the first fair of either of their lives in 1991 and it was the Lancaster Fair, which opened its 2022 version on Thursday and goes through Monday, Sept. 5.
Procter thinks the Lancaster Fair is an excellent way to spend one’s time, adding “I wouldn’t come” if it wasn’t.
He also comes to remember and honor his late wife of 60 years, who passed away in May 2019.
At the 2018 Lancaster Fair, he pushed "Lovy," who was in a wheelchair, around the expansive Fair grounds on U.S. Route 3.
“She had a ball. I was pooped but it was worth it to see her face,” said Procter. He added that "Lovy" would have wanted him to come to the fair for many reasons, among them to again partake of the sausage-and-peppers sandwich made by Vinnie’s, a perennial favorite on the midway, and an apple crisp.
“Those were her favorites, too,” said Procter.
He said the Lancaster Fair brought he and his wife many good memories and experiences, including working for a decade as the persons, who, respectively, organized the vegetables and handicrafts for judging.
While Procter came for the food, Bill and Lynn Schoof of Londonderry came to the fair from their vacation digs in Clarksville to see the animals and to do some early Christmas shopping.
Regular attendees of the fair, the couple were leaving it with a large, stuffed Sonic the Hedgehog toy in tow.
“We bought the Sonic,” confessed Lynn Schoof, a convenience store manager. “We cheated,” she said with a laugh.
The Sonic doll was “a score,” said a proud Bill Schoof, a motorcycle mechanic, because a certain grandchild of the couple loves the spiky-haired speedster and will be thrilled to get him as a Christmas gift.
“Geillis,” a 1-year old Hereford heifer who will be competing Sunday in the fair’s beef show, looked cool Thursday as she was pampered by Hunter Rich, 12, and his mom, Jamie, of Piermont, both of whom are members of the Little Rascals 4-H Club of Haverhill.
Hunter will be showing Geillis, said his mom, adding that some 20 years ago, she also competed at the fair.
“Our group has been coming” to the fair on a regular basis, she said, but she was “lucky to come this year” because “school and kids and COVID” all fell neatly into place and presented her the opportunity to return to Lancaster.
“I will definitely be back,” said Rich, “because it’s just a great fair.”