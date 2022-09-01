LANCASTER -- Norman Procter has attended the Lancaster Fair -- “Where Friends & Family Meet” – for 31 years and he has the sweatshirts to prove it.

A 90-year old Nashua native who has called Lancaster home since 1987, Procter and his late wife “Lovy” attended the first fair of either of their lives in 1991 and it was the Lancaster Fair, which opened its 2022 version on Thursday and goes through Monday, Sept. 5.