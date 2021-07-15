The fire department’s West Lebanon station on Main Street no longer meets the needs of the city, and Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos is presenting a $6.4 million replacement plan.
Christopoulos will be presenting a plan this month to the city council to buy the old Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church building on Maple Street and convert that into a replacement fire station. He also plans to host information sessions for members of the public so they can learn about the proposal.
The West Lebanon fire station dates back to the 1970s when it was staffed by on-call volunteers rather than full-time staffers, Christopoulos said. It was never really meant to house a round-the-clock operation, but the city staffed up the station in 2000 when the city added ambulance service to the department, he said.
In 2019 the city commissioned Lavallee-Brensinger Architects to begin an assessment of current public safety facilities in Lebanon, including the fire stations and the police station. That assessment found significant problems with the West Lebanon station.
“Current facility does not support modern fire-fighting operations and is challenged to accommodate modern fire-fighting apparatus,” the assessment report states.
The station accounts for more than 40% of all emergency calls in the city and it lacks some basic life-safety features needed in a modern station house, according to the assessment.
The building does not have space for clean and dirty areas needed to separate firefighters returning from a call, possibly coated in carcinogenic material. The station also lacks separate facilities for men and women, and it does not meet current building and safety codes.
“It's not a good scenario all in all,” Christopoulos said.
Christopoulos said the firefighters have to walk through the kitchen and living areas of the nation house to reach the showers when they return from a call.
The city has considered a $13 million to $15 million to build a consolidated, central fire station, but Christopoulos said that could negatively impact the operations.
“In my professional opinion, keeping continuity with the downtown is a benefit to people in West Lebanon,” Christopoulos said.
Christopoulos said removing the West Lebanon station from the department’s response capability could add as much as 6 minutes to the time it takes for the department to get to a fire or other emergencies.
“You add six minutes to a developing fire, you are going to have a significant loss of property, and you could potentially put people at significant risk of harm” he said.
The West Lebanon station also responds to Quail Hollow, a 400-resident senior living development for people aged 55 and older.
Christopoulos hopes people will come out and learn about the project, and let the council know what they think. The information session is set for Monday night at 6 p.m. at the old Holy Redeemer church building on Maple Street.