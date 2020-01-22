LEBANON — As the state and federal governments work to enforce higher but different ages for buying tobacco and vaping products, Lebanon could add its own restriction.
The City Council is scheduled to consider a request to raise the minimum age to 21, after the the state set it at 19 and the federal government made it 21.
The push comes in the form of a letter to the council from Peter Glenshaw, the Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital’s vice president of external affairs, who wants Lebanon's age raised from 18 as part of a national campaign. The letter is co-sponsored by Police Chief Richard Mello and others.
Glenshaw said Tuesday a clear municipal ordinance is necessary because no one knows what age restriction will apply in New Hampshire.
The state has indicated it will enforce the age-19 cutoff, Glenshaw said, but federal law overrides state statute. The federal government has not indicated how it will enforce the age-21 restriction.
“There is confusion in New Hampshire about what age will be enforced,” Glenshaw said.
Last week, the State Senate passed legislation to raise the state age for tobacco use to 21. Supporters said the state's liquor and tobacco enforcement division asked lawmakers to get the state and federal laws in sync.
The Democratic-led House of Representatives is likely to follow suit and support the change.
Gov. Chris Sununu has neither endorsed the measure or said he would veto it.
The state age was raised from 18 to 19 as part of a compromise deal on the two-year state budget that Sununu agreed to in order to get a final product.
The ordinance the City Council will consider is similar to one passed last year in Keene. The town's age restriction went into effect before the state and federal actions.
Lebanon would join Keene, Dover and Newmarket as municipalities with the 21-age restriction.
The council is to hold a public hearing on the proposal Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.