LEBANON — The citizen’s petition to change how police in Lebanon deal with illegal immigrants is seen as legally problematic by city counsel, and an example of overreach by Police Chief Richard Mello.
“It creates some problems for us doing our jobs,” Mello said.
Lebanon’s City Council approved putting the measure before voters at the March election.
The proposed ordinance would limit police and other city employees from cooperating with federal immigration authorities and from collecting data on the immigration status of people. One controversial provision of the proposed ordinance would require the city to inform people if any federal immigration agents are working in the city.
“(I)t is my view that there is a strong likelihood that such warnings would be held to constitute obstruction of a Federal function,” wrote Bernard Waugh, an attorney working for the city in a legal opinion on the ordinance.
Mello said the notification provision could be seen as obstructing federal agencies, and could put the city outside both federal and state law.
Kathleen Beckett, leader of the citizen’s committee that brought the ordinance forward, said the intent of the proposed ordinance is to make Lebanon a safe place for immigrants and minorities.
“The purpose of this petition is to ensure fair and impartial policing,” she said during a recent public hearing.
Beckett said immigrants are traumatized when they are detained by federal immigration agents. She called the current immigration system broken. Beckett also maintains that the proposed ordinance will not keep police from doing their jobs.
“The petition in no way interferes with criminal investigations and policing,” she said.
The City Council has already taken a stand on allowing legal refugees who have been vetted by the U.S. State Department to live in the city, adopting that provision last month.
The city and Upper Valley region also see controversial actions taken by the United States Customs and Border Protection. In September, federal agents operated a checkpoint on Interstate 89 in order to check the immigration status of travelers. In August, the agency detained around 17 people in and around Lebanon. The checkpoint was located between exits 18 and 19, close to both Dartmouth College in Hanover, and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Mello said he is ready to speak to the council members and any concerned member of the public about the ordinance.