LEBANON — City officials announced plans on Monday to extend broadband to the remaining 142 homes in the city by leveraging federal pandemic funds in a partnership with Comcast.
“It was truly a public-private partnership,” Mayor Timothy J. McNamara said Monday.
This project will create 100% broadband coverage in the city, he said.
“This will allow us to have really equitable opportunities for all our residents for … remote learning, telehealth and remote working.”
Lebanon is on the receiving end of $1.43 million in American Rescue Plan Funds. Out of that, $60,000 will go to the broadband completion project along with $535,000 from Comcast, McNamara said Monday.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of December.
McNamara made the announcement in a virtual meeting with other city officials as well as U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster Monday afternoon.
“At the beginning of the COVID outbreak we had 142 homes, residences in Lebanon, largely in rural areas that were not served by high speed broadband,” McNamara said.
While this only represents about 4% of the city’s residences, it has been a major issue for remote workers and schoolchildren in these homes during the pandemic, he said.
“Most of our residents did have this service but this was a real issue for those that didn’t” McNamara said. “So we’re happy to being on the road to having that resolved. … After some discussions we were able to enter into a partnership with Comcast to connect these 142 homes all the way to the building themselves. … We are going to go all the way to the house.”
Lebanon City Manager Shaun W. Mulholland noted how unusual the federal legislation is since the American Rescue Plan money was received directly by the city and not by state agencies first for disbursement.
“That reduced a lot of the difficulties … and with being able to use the funds,” Mulholland said. “Normally we chase the money, but we haven’t had to do that.”
The city has already received half of the funds and will receive the remaining funds in April, he said.
And more than that, the city can decide how to use the funds.
“We’ve been given broad authority to use those funds,” Mulholland said.
Kuster said the bill was designed to work quickly and to be flexible for municipalities to use them as they see fit.
“We realized that time was of the essence and I worked with my colleagues to make sure that it did go directly to the cities and towns,” Kuster said.
Officials also discussed how $152,000 of the money will go toward the Regional Child Care Initiative.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound negative impact on parents who need childcare services starting March of 2020 and continuing today,” Mulholland said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Some childcare facilities closed while others reduced hours and capacity due to staffing shortages. The cost is considerable and for those parents able to find childcare, many cannot afford the cost. This has resulted in some parents either not returning or entering the workforce. The childcare crisis has impacted women disproportionately. The childcare crisis has added to the shortage of workers crisis in the Upper Valley.”
Mulholland said through the Regional Child Care Initiative Lebanon officials are working with “Vital Communities, the Upper Valley Municipal Managers, the Corporate Council, the Couch Foundation, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Dartmouth College and the Early Childhood Education Association to develop solutions to the present childcare crisis.”