In the wake of an independent report detailing the alleged hostile work environment created by Peterborough Town Clerk Linda Guyette, town officials have been notified of a pending whistleblower lawsuit.
Chuck Douglas, of Concord law firm Douglas Leonard & Garvey, has sent an email to Town Administrator Rodney Bartlett this week informing him a lawsuit is coming.
“We will file it next week,” Douglas said Wednesday.
Douglas represents Gayle Bohl, a former deputy town clerk who left her job last week. Bohl confirmed to the Union Leader she is pursuing the lawsuit after her encounters with Guyette.
Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said the town will not be commenting on the investigation.
Last month, the town released the report compiled by the Leddy Group on Guyette’s alleged behavior inside town hall. The town paid Leddy $3,500 to investigate after getting complaints about Guyette. According to the report, Guyette reportedly knowingly exposed people to COVID-19 this summer after she tested positive, and she refused to take safety precautions recommended, according to the report.
Bohl told the Leddy Group investigator that she is now on medication for anxiety because of her interactions with Guyette, the report states.
Guyette tested positive for COVID-19 in June and, according to the report, showed up in town hall during a select board meeting after she received the positive test result. She did not tell the people at the meeting about her test, the report states.
“She spent several minutes in the meeting room with people who were unaware of her positive test for COVID-19,” the report states. “At this time, Ms. Guyette should have been in self-isolation, as required by DHHS.”
Guyette issued a statement this week disputing the report. She stated that she never knowingly exposed people to COVID-19 when she went into the office on June 9. Though she had already been tested, Guyette claims that she did not get the positive test result until June 10.
“More, as of June 9th, I was asymptomatic and had only undergone testing out of what I considered to be an abundance of caution, based upon a potential exposure. I felt I was acting appropriately, with respect to public safety, while still attending to the critical needs of my constituents.”
The date that Guyette actually knew she was positive for COVID-19 is in question. The town announced on June 8 that the town clerk’s office would be closed and that same week the town announced that a town employee had tested positive for the virus.
According to the Leddy report, Guyette told the investigator that she informed Bartlett on June 9 that she had tested positive. According to comments she made in July in a Facebook group for people dealing with COVID-19, she tested positive on June 7. In August in the same Facebook group, Guyette said she tested positive on June 10 and also complained about being required to wear a mask.