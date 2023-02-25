MANCHESTER — It was the start of February school vacation and snow enthusiasts were primed to cut loose.
At McIntyre Ski Area Saturday morning, the outdoor temperature nudged 18 degrees, the snow guns blasted a topcoat of powder, and 10-year-old Brennan O’Leary was raring to tackle the terrain park.
“I put on a bunch of jackets so it’s all warm,” said O’Leary who lives in the Queen City and has been skiing for five years at this in-town, kid-friendly resort where he’s learned to savor winter.
“I used to do a little jumping,” he said. Now he goes a little higher and thinks about tricks to try on a slope that mimics a snow-coated skateboard park. “I like the boxes where you kind of slide over them, then do a little jump at the end.”
With snow predicted on and off for much of this week, and a possible windfall expected Tuesday, it’s hard to imagine better weather for kids who relish the coldest season.
So far the winter has been warmer than usual, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, except for the 48-hour arctic blast that plunged temperatures into realm of never-dreamed-possible across most of northern New England, surpassing the cold recorded in Siberia.
Portland and Augusta, Maine, with temperatures averaging 31.5 degrees and 29.5 degrees respectively, experienced their warmest January recorded.
Concord experienced its third warmest January on record, with an average temperature of 31.2 degrees, said NWS forecaster Stephen Baron.
This week temperatures are expected in the 40s in southern New Hampshire and upper 30s across much of the Granite State, with readings as much as 10 degrees lower in mountain locations. Despite above-freezing daytime numbers, most of New Hampshire is in for snow, not rain, Baron said.
It’s too soon to predict the amount of snow expected to start Monday night and continue through Tuesday, winding down early Wednesday morning.
“It’s going to depend on the storm track, which has been fairly uncertain so far. The West has been seeing a lot of storms and they tend to come our way,” said Baron. “It should be a good week for skiers,” with another round of lighter snow at the end of next week as temperatures fall.
“Boston will likely transition to rain, but it’s not expected to make it to New Hampshire,” said Baron, where colder temps in the upper atmosphere may keep things white, even in southern New Hampshire.
That’s good news for snow sports enthusiasts, including first-timers.
Ahnya and Rhea Bhandari, 10-year-old twins from Andover, Mass., learned to ski at McIntyre this year. On Saturday they were making the most of the tail end of Bay State school vacation week.
“They love it,” said their mother, Roshni, while the girls paused on their skis, undeterred by temperatures in the teens. “It’s the parents that are cold,” Roshni said. “But we have the fire pits (outside), which is good.”
Inside his office near the ski rental shop, Ross Boisvert, McIntyre’s general manager, was grinning about the outlook for the week.
“We’ve had a very positive winter so far,” Boisvert said. Between snowboarders, skiers and snow tubers, “We’re ahead of our numbers from last year. We’ll be making snow through the weekend and on Monday we’ll stop. We’ll be good for the rest of the winter.”
At Livingston Park in Manchester, the “Danger — Thin Ice” sign was posted at the edge of Dorrs Pond, which lay quiet under a blanket of snow. No would-be skaters or walkers in sight. Two women got out of their cars to gauge the chill. That’s as far as they got.
Twenty minutes later, at McIntyre Ski Area, Connor Hogan, 13, a snowboarder from Concord, plopped into a chair by a fire pit with his feet propped up, flush from his last run on the hill.
“I’m just here for a day,” he said. The rest of the week? “I don’t know. I’ll probably just chill.”