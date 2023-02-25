Family at McIntyre

At McIntyre Ski Area on Saturday, Rosemary O’Leary, 8, Brennan O’Leary,10, and mom Margaret O’Leary of Manchester enjoy some outdoor winter activities.

 Roberta Baker/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — It was the start of February school vacation and snow enthusiasts were primed to cut loose.

At McIntyre Ski Area Saturday morning, the outdoor temperature nudged 18 degrees, the snow guns blasted a topcoat of powder, and 10-year-old Brennan O’Leary was raring to tackle the terrain park.