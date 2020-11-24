The Litchfield community is mourning the loss of its most cherished volunteer and public servant, Patricia Jewett.
Pat Jewett passed away Saturday, said Steven Webber, chairman of the Litchfield Board of Selectmen.
For more than 60 years, Jewett was active in local politics. She served in various trustee positions and was the town’s first female selectman.
Six years ago, Jewett resigned from the Litchfield Board of Selectmen after 27 years.
“It is hard for me to talk about Pat without a certain amount of emotion,” said Selectman Richard Lascelles. “She really set the standard for community service and volunteerism that will live on far beyond her years.”
Jewett, a retired special education teacher, had served on almost every possible board in town since moving to Litchfield in 1950.
She previously served as town treasurer and welfare director and for about 16 years sat on the Litchfield School Board. She was a member of the Nashua Regional Planning Commission for 15 years and had been active with the town’s conservation, farmland and budget committees. She also served as library trustee and town trustee.
“You can’t possibly list all the things that she has done for the town. It just goes on and on,” Lascelles said.
She was instrumental in organizing care packages for local service members deployed overseas, created an annual town cleanup day and frequently collected winter clothes for needy children. Jewett previously said that perhaps one of her most cherished projects was helping to collect new backpacks for area children.
“Nobody likes to go back to school without a new backpack,” she said when she retired from politics six years ago at the age of 85. “These are the small things that make Litchfield so special. This is what our small town is all about. I have learned that you get more out of life when you volunteer.”
“We will never replace her,” Lascelles said, recalling a time when Jewett listened to a presentation at a board meeting and when the discussion was over, took out her checkbook and offered to fund the entire project.
Jewett also had an informal understanding with the local school district that a child was in need, she was to be contacted to provide assistance, Lascelles said, "and it was totally anonymous."
Town officials ordered that all local flags be flown at half-staff until Jewett is laid to rest. Selectmen held a moment of silence in her memory on Monday.
“Pat was such a beautiful human, always challenging people to be a better self and do better. She will be missed,” John Brunelle, former selectman, said in an online tribute. “Rest in Peace, Pat, and thanks for all that you did.”