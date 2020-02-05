LITCHFIELD -- Voters will be asked to support a $7 million budget at the polls next month.
The proposed spending plan of $7,064,927 is an increase of more than $300,000 from the current budget.
“We considered the rationale for the spending,” said Keri Douglas, chairwoman of the local budget committee, explaining the tax cap was also a consideration.
The proposal includes the addition of a new, full-time highway employee, as well as salary increases associated with a previously approved police contract and the hiring of an additional police officer.
The police administration’s budget is up 5.6 percent at $1.8 million, while the road maintenance budget is up nearly 25 percent at $803,339.
Upgrades to the town’s information technology infrastructure are also being proposed, meaning the IT budget would increase $39,000, which also includes increased contractual costs.
If voters support the new budget at the polls, the tax rate is expected to increase 3 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, according to town officials.
The Board of Selectmen is also asking for the support of $50,000 for an expendable trust fund for the town’s building systems.
This account is utilized for emergencies such as a heating system failure or septic failure at one of the town-owned buildings, explained Brent Lemire, selectman.
“We keep it there each year,” he said of the fund, which currently has a balance of $15,000 that should be replenished.
Other requests on the town warrant include $25,000 to paint the exterior of the old town hall building, $700,000 to replace and expand the town’s public safety radio communication system and $100,000 to purchase a new plow truck.
Local voters will also have the opportunity to weigh in on whether Litchfield should have its own community center.
Residents will be asked whether they support an investigation from the local recreation commission to determine the need and cost of a community center, as well as developing a design for the facility at the Darrah Pond park complex.
“This is only to explore the will of the people,” Lemire said earlier, explaining the warrant article is nonbinding.
Voting day is March 10.