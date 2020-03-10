Litterbug still dumping empty chardonnay mini-bottles in Lee

LEE -- A person tossing mini-bottles of Sutter Home chardonnay along Tuttle Road in Lee is still frustrating residents, almost a year after the littering was first noticed.
Stan Barker and his friends have picked up 452 mini Sutter Home bottles since mid-April.
Stan Barker, who lives nearby on Sawyer Road, has been active in clean-up efforts since the start.
"We'll go out there, we'll clean everything up and then two days will go by and we'll see another four to eight bottles," Barker said on Tuesday.
Between mid-April and the last week of June 2019, Barker and his neighbors picked up 452 Sutter Home chardonnay mini-bottles tossed along the road.
When the first snow fell, they had over 800.
Barker estimates that by the time all the snow piles are gone this spring, Tuttle Road neighbors will have gathered well over 1,000 bottles.
Trail cameras have been set up by residents in attempts to catch the chardonnay litterbug, but by the time the cameras were triggered to record passing vehicles, the vehicles were too far away to identify, Barker said.
Barker guesses that the mini-bottle tosser does not want to bring the bottles home for some reason.
“My intent is just to reach out to this person and tell them to stop. I don’t care what it takes, just stop,” Barker said.
He has been posting about the issue on the town's Facebook page in an attempt to get his message heard.
Lee Police Chief Thomas Dronsfield said police have also been working to figure out who is behind the littering, but have not yet been successful.
“We have increased patrols on the road and short of posting an officer 24/7, it is next to impossible to catch someone littering,” Dronsfield said.
“It is just as frustrating for us as it is the residents on Tuttle Road. If there was a specific concentrated spot that we could focus on it would be easier, but the problem is stretched out for at least a quarter of a mile.”
Littering is against the law in New Hampshire. Most offenders are issued tickets, but more serious cases can be prosecuted as misdemeanors.
Anyone with information about this case can call Lee police at 603-659-5866.