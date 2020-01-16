RYE – Those who are affected by shoaling at Rye Harbor are excited to hear news that critical water infrastructure projects in Rye and Portsmouth will likely take place this year.
On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., received an assurance from the nominee to be Undersecretary of the Army, James McPherson, that a request made to prioritize these projects by New Hampshire’s congressional delegation will be fulfilled if he is confirmed.
“I hope now that congress has allocated the money for 2020, that you will work very closely with the Army Corps and encourage them to be as expeditious as I know they are trying to be to address these small harbor projects like the ones in New Hampshire,” Shaheen said.
“If confirmed, I’ll do exactly that,” McPherson said. He told Shaheen he has already reached out to Lt. General Todd Semonite to talk about the pending projects in Rye and Portsmouth.
Rye Harbor is the closest harbor to the Isles of Shoals and is used for medical emergencies and evacuations from the islands. It is also a major economic contributor to the Seacoast town, supporting more than 180 commercial and recreational vessels as well as whale watching and sightseeing tour boats.
Phil Winslow, who is the chair of Rye’s board of selectmen, said the harbor is 10 years overdue for dredging and at a cost of $3.5 million to get the work done, the return on investment to the local community is worth it.
“The economic impact is $5 million dollars a year and if we dredge the harbor every 20 years, then that dredging for that one year, that $3.5 million, actually supports $100 million in economic impact,” Winslow said.
Winslow said the parking lot at the harbor gets about 8,000 vehicles each year and it is estimated that over 12,000 people go out on tours with the Granite State Whale Watch each year.
Capt. Pete Reynolds is the co-owner of Granite State Whale Watch. He said that during extreme low tides they have to reschedule tours and they are nervous that if the dredging is not done soon, more tours will have to be cancelled in the future as the problem gets worse.
Reynolds said news that the Rye Harbor project will likely be prioritized and happen this fall is “just in time” for his company.
“We’re at the point, in terms of the harbor needing to be dredged, that there’s a lot of low tides where we just don’t have enough water in the harbor to safely get the boats in or out without getting stuck,” Reynolds said.
In Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Harbor and Piscataqua River Navigation Improvement Project will widen the uppermost turning basin in the river from 800 feet in width to 1,200 feet, improving navigational safety for the long ships which use the waterway.
Members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hope that this expansion project can also be completed this year.
Much-needed dredging at Hampton Harbor was started in October and the $4.6 million project is now complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.