NORTH LINCOLN – Victoria, the black bear, recently turned the big three-oh, with her bipedal family at Clark’s Trading Post marking the milestone with a unique ice cake and gift for her.
Born on Jan. 22, 1990 at a bear rehabilitation facility in Salem, Ill., Victoria arrived at Clark’s a little more than four months later and soon thereafter, began enchanting visitors to this iconic White Mountain attraction.
Founded in 1928, Clark’s Trading Post has exhibited bears since 1930 and a show featuring them since 1949, said Maureen Clark, who received Victoria from the famed trainer Albert Rix and considers her a four-footed daughter.
“She’s the best gift I ever got and we’re as close as can be,” said Clark. “I crawl into her den and she’s always happy to see me.”
Though currently in hibernation, Victoria, like some older human beings, said Clark, gets up daily from her slumber to have some water or snow, and to take a potty break.
Last Wednesday, when Victoria came out from her man-made den in a large, enclosed habitat near Clark’s Trading Post, she was greeted by Clark, her husband Vladimir Akhlatkin, and her sister Lola Grant, the latter two of whom came up with the idea of the multi-level ice cake for her.
Topped with an ice bear and ringed with smaller ursines, the cake was decorated with hemlock branches and pinecones. Generally speaking, hibernating bears won’t eat, said Clark, but they will have a drink, or, a lick of an ice cake, and Victoria had several.
In addition to the ice cake, Victoria was presented with a 17-inch tall teddy bear that was made in Siberia from fur collected from Pemigewasset, one of the three performing bears at Clark’s Trading Post, and the one on whom she has a crush.
“He’s already got a girlfriend,” Clark explained, while Victoria has the next best thing to him, as well as many fans.
“Thousands of people have seen her perform,” Clark said of Victoria, who was on the stage for 18 years of her life and in retirement for the last 12.
“She’s an amazing performer. She just has that special something,” said Clark, remembering how not only would Victoria go through her routine flawlessly, but she’d then add an insouciant head toss, or other gesture, that made it her own.
“She is the oldest female bear we’ve ever had,” said Clark, and “she’s in very good shape.”
The oldest bear of either sex at Clark’s was Old Fella, who lived to be 38.
As to Victoria’s longevity, Clark credits it to cod-liver oil and her own genetic makeup.
“She has the longest, thickest coat of any bear I’ve ever seen,” said Clark, “and she can still run, when she wants to, and can climb stairs.”
“She is my baby and she thinks I’m her mother.”