Bernard “Bernie” Streeter, former executive councilor and two-term Nashua mayor, died at 86 this week.
Streeter was first elected to the Executive Council in 1968, and eventually served 15 terms. On the Executive Council, he was a key part of starting the state’s community college system. In 2018 Nashua Community College named its main building after Streeter.
Streeter was elected mayor of Nashua in 2000, and re-elected in 2004.
His long involvement in state government made him a respected voice in local Republican politics. Outside of politics, Streeter worked as a hospital administrator, retiring as a vice president of Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, and was a longtime leader in the PLUS Company’s annual Wild Irish Breakfast.
“Bernie was a true public servant. He genuinely cared about his town and his state and he was led by a sincere desire to make both better,” said Jennifer Horn, a former chair of the New Hampshire Republican party. “Bernie believed that we were all neighbors and he was wiling to set aside differences for the greater good.”
Though former state Rep. David Campbell was a member of the opposing political party, he said Streeter was happy to work with him for the benefit of Nashua.
“Whatever role he played, as mayor of Nashua or councilor for the district, he was very constituent-oriented,” Campbell said. “He put the interest of his constituency ahead of partisan politics and everything else.”
Streeter was a relentless fighter for projects to make the city better, Campbell said, from road repairs to a new hazardous waste site to the redevelopment of downtown Nashua.
“It was so easy to work with him in the best interest of the people of Nashua and projects in Nashua,” Campbell said.