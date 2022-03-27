On Dec. 16, 1808, Seth Wyman Jr. and Mrs. Wealthy Loomis Chandler took time off from passing counterfeit money in Boston to legitimize their relationship. Wyman wrote in his 1843 memoir, “I gave an invitation to one of her brothers, who was then stopping in the city, to meet us at such a time at Rev. Joseph (Eckley’s) where we were strongly and legally tied in the bands of marriage.” The reverend was pastor of South Church, which today is the famous Old South Meeting House in Boston.
The couple’s affair had started in 1805 in Goffstown and Wealthy had left her husband, Nathaniel Chandler, and their three small children to live with Wyman. This led to Wyman’s arrest and temporary incarceration on charges of adultery. For over three years, Wealthy had remained loyal to Wyman as he pursued his profession of thievery, and she had given birth to their two children, Caroline and Columbus. Nathaniel Chandler had died in 1806, but for the errant couple legalizing their common-law marriage had not been a high priority.
After the wedding, Wyman’s parents persuaded him to return to Goffstown, where they hoped he would finally settle down. The complication was that he was a wanted man with an outstanding bounty advertised for his capture. He had escaped from custody in April 1807 after being convicted of robbing a store, and months later had escaped from the county jail in Amherst.
A few days after Wyman and his family had moved into a house that his father owned in Goffstown, a group of townsmen rushed through his door and overwhelmed him. They promised to bring him to a local tavern where he would meet with authorities to settle his case without the need for jail time. But he had been tricked, and instead the men dragged him to the Amherst jail. The next day he paid the $137 he owed in fines and fees, and was released.
Wyman was now a free man, but was he a changed man? To bring happiness to his family he could have simply avoided temptation and lived a moral life. It appeared at first that this was a possibility, as he spent the winter of 1808-1809 earning an honest living by making sleighs. But, as he wrote in his memoir, “I was heartily sick of the hum-drum monotony, as it was to me, of a life of honesty and quiet…” Soon he and Wealthy were passing counterfeit money in Boston, and they traveled to New York City for the same purpose on at least one occasion.
While in Goffstown, Wyman continued in his usual pattern of robbing stores and homes. He got away with this for a time, but found himself in constant conflict with his neighbors due to his temper and tendency to deceive. He was arrested for possessing and passing counterfeit money in Newburyport, Mass., and endured six months in the Ipswich, Mass., jail before being acquitted for lack of evidence.
After several more months of uneasy living, Wyman moved his family to a farm he had purchased in Somerset County in central Maine. But he didn’t farm. He wrote that here, “I formed a co-partnership in breaking and stealing with two…great rogues, although not quite so skillful from long practice as myself.” The trio swiped everything they could get their hands on. Eventually, Wyman was arrested and found to be in possession of stolen goods.
Wyman was sent to the local jail. There he spent weeks breaking through walls and digging a tunnel into the jail yard, using only rudimentary tools. He decided one morning that he would escape after eating his breakfast. The jailer arrived without this breakfast, but with six guards who discovered the escape route. The jailer had just walked over Wyman’s tunnel and had noticed the ground sinking beneath his feet.
The truth was that Wyman’s life was sinking. It was now around 1818, when he would have been 34 years old. At his trial in Augusta, Maine, one of his roguish partners testified against him. Wyman was convicted and sentenced to three years in the Massachusetts state prison in Charlestown, as Maine would not become a separate state until 1820.
