After meeting with neighbors, a proposal to construct about 150 new apartments in downtown Nashua has been revised to include a lower level public parking complex.
Additional on-street parking is also being considered for the conceptual plans being developed by Lansing Melbourne Group, LLC.
The School Street Flats project is being eyed for the existing city-owned parking lot on School Street, although the plans are still preliminary.
“We can create a new day for Nashua’s downtown,” said Mayor Jim Donchess, explaining this is the first time in a century that a developer is willing to come in and construct quality housing from the ground up in the central business district -- without government subsidy.
The proposal includes the sale of the parking lot parcel for $900,000. The site is located about one block from Main Street, and is situated across from the Harbor Homes facility on High Street; it now serves as a public parking lot.
Neighbors and abutters have expressed reservations about losing the nearly 80 public parking spaces currently on the property, according to Donchess. To accommodate some of their concerns, the conceptual plans have been revised to include lower level parking with about 50 public spaces, he said.
Additional on-street parking spaces, possibly up to 30, could be constructed along Factory Street, High Street and School Street; additional parking is also a possibility around the courthouse oval, said city leaders.
“The nature of the downtown is changing, and it is getting better,” said Donchess. “We have people who want to live downtown now.”
Tim Cummings, economic development director for the city, said the cost of the additional public parking would be about $2.5 million, which he said could possibly be funded through a tax increment financing district that might also benefit the downtown performing arts center.
Tenants of the School Street Flats would utilize the adjacent High Street parking garage and not the new public parking spaces, if the project comes to fruition, explained Cummings.
Aldermen are currently considering a master development agreement with Lansing Melbourne Group, LLC. Conceptual plans include a seven-story building with 42 studio units, 76 one-bedroom units and 32 two-bedroom units, although the number of units may be reduced slightly to a total of 144 units if the lower level parking project is supported.
“We know the units people in these demographics like to rent,” Peter Flotz, the prospective developer, said while recently presenting the concept to an aldermanic panel. Flotz, owner of Lansing Melbourne Group, LLC. of Florida, said his company has already invested about $85 million in Manchester projects throughout the past three years, including the new Hilton hotel in the millyard.