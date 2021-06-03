PETERBOROUGH — When members of the Monadnock region jazz and blues band, Off the Cuff, performed a mini-concert Thursday afternoon before a small audience at Depot Park, they reached a milestone.
“This has been our first gig in a long winter,” said Jonas Taub, the band’s guitarists and one of the vocalists.
Off the Cuff are this year’s first performers for the Lunch & Listed series organized by Monadnock Music. Pelagia Vincent, with Monadnock Music, said the concert series started last year as people were desperate for a safe outing amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. People readily agreed to wear face masks and socially distance themselves outdoors at the free concerts, she said.
The concerts proved so popular that Monadnock Music added shows, and expanded the type of music to be performed. People loved being able to come out to the square, and listen to music outdoors, she said. Last year’s concerts featured performers from Monadnock Music, so the offerings were mostly classical, she said.
“We want to offer a cross section of all different styles,” she said.
The performers range from folk acts to rock bands, with classical performers and emerging singer songwriters as well. Vincent said all of the performers are volunteering their time, thankful for the chance to get in front of an audience.
“I have a waiting list of performers, one of them said 'We've been silent for 18 months, we just wanna play,’” Vincent said.
Taub, who performed Thursday along with band members Pamela Smith and Andy Chapman, said Off the Cuff had two or three performances last year as many of their venues shut down because of the pandemic. The band is made up of mostly retirees, so they were not relying on their music to get through the year.
“It’s not how we make a living, but it is how we keep our sanity,” Taub said.
Melissa Chapman, band member Andy Chapman’s wife, said the concert finally provided some outlet for her husband and his bandmates.
“They have been waiting so long to do this,” she said.
Taub said the band, like a lot of other acts, is lining up more dates for the summer as more events that were canceled last year come back.
“There are a lot of gigs this year,” he said.
The Depot Park location, right along the water where the Contoocook River is joined by the Nubanusit Brook, makes an ideal spot for gatherings and performances, Vincent said. Monadnock Music also offers concerts on Friday nights, but Vincent said that doesn’t work for a lot of people.
“A lot of people are not night time people,” she said.
The concerts start at noon on Thursdays and last about an hour, weather permitting. The Lunch & Listen series is sponsored by John Catlin of Catlin Architecture.