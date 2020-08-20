A Center Ossipee man, who allegedly broke into a residence Tuesday morning where his former girlfriend was staying and assaulted her, has been deemed a danger to the community and ordered held in preventive detention.
Troey Dore, 37, of 5 Fairview Lane, Lot 74, in the Ossipee Mountain Estates Cooperative mobile home park, appeared for a bail hearing Thursday via video from the Carroll County House of Corrections before Carroll County Superior Amy Ignatius.
The judge entered pleas of “not guilty” on Dore’s behalf to felony charges of burglary and domestic violence second-degree assault and to the misdemeanor charge of domestic violence simple assault.
Assistant Carroll County Attorney John Nehrings told Ignatius that there was “clear and convincing evidence” that Dore was a danger to himself and others, and should be held without bail pending his next court appearance.
Ignatius agreed but also said Dore reserved the right for a full evidentiary hearing to determine bail.
Dore was ordered to have no contact with his former girlfriend, with whom he shares custody of a young child.
According to court documents, Dore, after allegedly assaulting the woman, fled to his home. Ossipee Police observed his truck, its engine still warm, parked nearby and also spoke with a neighbor who said she saw Dore go inside his residence.
Armed with a warrant for his arrest in connection with the alleged assault and also with a search warrant, authorities, including the New Hampshire State Police, set up a perimeter outside Dore’s home, believing he was there.
But it was later learned that Dore left prior to the standoff; he surrendered to Ossipee Police on Wednesday.