The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport has reopened after a "security threat" grounded all flights and the terminal was evacuated for several hours Saturday.
As of 1:45 p.m, few details are know about the incident.
"Our team and law enforcement partners have completed a cautionary security sweep of the Airport," the airport tweeted just before 1:45 p.m. "Roads are now opened, and passengers are being rescreened. Please check with your airline for flight info."
The New Hampshire Department of Safety and Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continue to monitor the situation, according to a news release.
"MHT appreciates everyone's patience and cooperation as we work to ensure your safety and return to normal operations," the airport tweeted just after 2 p.m.
Several flights were delayed from taking off starting around 11 a.m.
The terminal was evacuated and Londonderry police blocked the airport entrance. The airport recommended all travelers to check with their airlines for flight information.
The airport tweeted around 12:40 p.m. that "our teams and law enforcement partners are investigating a security threat at MHT." The tweet said all passengers were asked to leave the secure area and would need to be rescreened by TSA before returning to their gates.
A state police bomb squad responded to the incident, according to a news release.