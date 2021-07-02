Manchester residents will have to wait an extra day for fireworks.
The Queen City has rescheduled its 2021 Independence Day Celebration to Monday due to expected rain, according to the City of Manchester.
“We have postponed it due to inclement weather,” Janet Horbath, recreation and enterprise manager of Manchester parks, recreation, and cemetery division, said.
All other specifics should remain the same as the original plan.
Atlas PyroVision Productions will provide the fireworks display beginning at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m., according to Horbath.
The Notre Dame Bridge on Bridge Street, from which Atlas will be launching the fireworks, will be closed to both foot and vehicular traffic at 8 a.m. to allow for setup, Horbath said.
Guests are invited to Arms Park parking lot to take part in the celebration for free. While there will not be food vendors this year, there will be a climbing wall onsite where you can try climbing the wall for a fee.
People are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the show, according to the city. No alcoholic beverages, glass bottles, or pets are allowed, according to the press release. Arms Park parking lot will be closed to vehicles beginning at 6 p.m. for viewing fireworks. Commercial Street will be limited to pedestrian-only beginning at 8 p.m.