The city celebrated Juneteenth for the first time on Friday, following a few years of celebrations in Portsmouth and Nashua.
Juneteenth is celebrated across the country every June 19, to mark the day in 1865 when news reached Texas that the Civil War was over, and enslaved people were free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Tia Parker and Robb Curry, local business owners and activists with Queen City Pride, worked with the YWCA to put together the laid-back celebration, which drew about 150 people Friday evening to a small plaza on Elm Street. There was no chanting, and only a few people brought their Black Lives Matter signs. Curry gave a short history lesson on Juneteenth, but the focus was more on having a good time.
Curry said with the increased focus on racial justice across the country and in southern New Hampshire in recent weeks, it felt like the right time to bring Juneteenth to Manchester.
Parker said the May 30 Black Lives Matter march through downtown Manchester, which drew a diverse crowd of hundreds, made her think people might be interested in a Juneteenth celebration here.
In her hometown, Parker said, Juneteenth was a time for the whole black community to come together.
“All the people from my church, all the people from my school — all the black people I knew were in one spot to celebrate our blackness,” Parker said. She said she wanted the Manchester event to have a similar celebratory atmosphere.
Juneteenth was a new concept for many at Friday’s party. The state recognized June 19 as a holiday with a 2019 law, but many are still learning.
“It’s really eye-opening,” said Ali Long, of Manchester, who said she did not learn much black history in school. “I want to learn more.”
Long came to the Juneteenth celebration with Tiffany Larmond, 22, and Ashley Rainwater, 23, both Manchester residents.
Rainwater said she is glad to see more people aware of the holiday.
For Larmond, the Juneteenth celebration was a time to relax amid what feels like a turbulent time in history.
“I feel like I want to have a positive moment with everything that’s going on,” she said.