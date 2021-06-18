Prolific entrepreneur and philanthropist Mark Stebbins died on Thursday at 67.
Stebbins was chairman and CEO of New Hampshire’s largest architectural and engineering firm, Procon, the third generation of his family to run the company. He was also a managing partner of a hotel group that owned hotels in New Hampshire and other states.
Stebbins was also known for his deep involvement with several local charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Manchester, Granite United Way and Waypoint.
At a business forum in Durham in 2016, Stebbins said the secrets to his success were outworking his competition, sharing in his success with those around him, and constant reinvention.
“Stay relevant. If you don’t stay relevant, your company won’t be there,” Stebbins said.
When COVID-19 hit the construction and hospitality industries, Stebbins was ready to pivot.
One of his Portsmouth hotels served free meals to local charities. And Stebbins and his wife, Sally, provided the Granite United Way with a $100,000 match to its COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund went on to raise several hundred thousand dollars, which the United Way distributed to charities including food pantries and a relief fund for restaurant workers.
As news of Stebbins’ death spread Friday, city leaders paid tribute to his memory.
“Mark had an immeasurable impact on our entire community, but particularly Manchester’s youth through his work with the Leader in Me Program, Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Waypoint, and more,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “His passing is a tragic loss. My heart goes out to his wife Sally, his children, grandchildren, friends, colleagues, and the entire Stebbins family.”
“Mark was not only an incredible leader and businessperson, but he has long been a generous benefactor of local causes,” said Borja Alvarez de Toledo, president of Waypoint. “What a legacy he leaves.”