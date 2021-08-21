Favour Ben-Okaf, a West High senior, loads a backpack with school supplies from Granite State Organizing Project’s Young Organizers United during the We Are One Festival at Veterans Memorial Park in Manchester on Saturday.
Thomas Roy/Union Leader
Lucy Peschiera, 4, from Bedford, races her brother Joseph, 6, down the inflatable slide during the Mahrajan celebration held at Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Church in Manchester on Friday.
Mahrajan kicks off in Manchester
Thomas Roy/Union Leader
08/20/2021 Thomas Roy/Union Leader Dominic Cassella delivers a food order during Mahrajan Celebration held at Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Church in Manchester on Saturday.
Last year, Manchester’s annual We Are One festival to celebrate African, Caribbean and Latino cultures was canceled, and Our Lady of the Cedars parish pared down its Mahrajan festival of Middle Eastern food — but in 2021, both festivals are taking lessons from the pandemic forward.
In Veterans Park on Saturday afternoon, organizers Sudi Lett and Shaunte Whitted said they were grateful the We Are One festival came back a little quieter after a year off.
Before COVID-19, Lett said, Veterans Park would be packed with food vendors and craft tents. With no DJs and just a handful of food tents, the festival was a little quieter. Lett said he was still a little nervous about COVID-19, so a relaxed, quiet festival suited him just fine.
“We didn’t want to turn this into Lollapalooza, and have it be a super-spreader event,” Lett joked.
Whitted said the balance of a smaller festival would be a little safer, while still providing an occasion to celebrate.
“We still wanted to provide something for the community to enjoy, for the young people to look forward to.”
“There’s not a ton of long lines,” Lett said, “and there’s space to hide in the shade.”
A few miles away at Mahrajan, the focus was more on bringing back a pre-pandemic feel, with a few improvements.
Rev. Tom Steinmetz, pastor of Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Church, said working through COVID-19 restrictions last year forced some positive changes to Mahrajan — like online food ordering for those who would prefer to take their kebab dinners and baklava to go.
Last year’s festival was quiet but people were grateful to have it in 2020, Steinmetz said, one of the few summer festivals that went ahead last year.
“I think it built a lot of good will.”
The festival is a fundraiser for the church, Steinmetz said, but even more important is the role it plays in bringing people together, he said.
“We want people to come, and be happy, and contribute to the community that way.”