NORTH CONWAY -- A Massachusetts man, whom authorities allege claimed to live at the address of the North Conway Post Office so that he could illegally vote in the 2021 Town Meeting to support warrant articles that impacted his short-term rental businesses, is headed to trial in May.

Scott Kudrick, 50, of Norwell, Mass., was arrested last Aug. 10 and charged with wrongful voting, a class B felony; wrongful voting, a class A misdemeanor; and unsworn falsification, a misdemeanor.