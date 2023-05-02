NASHUA — The “sophisticated cyberattack” that infiltrated school district records over the weekend was limited to the district’s IT system, and investigators have determined that no other city departments have been targeted, Mayor Jim Donchess said Tuesday afternoon.

“The security breach is not spread across other city departments, as the school district maintains a separate IT system,” Donchess said in a statement.

