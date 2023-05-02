NASHUA — The “sophisticated cyberattack” that infiltrated school district records over the weekend was limited to the district’s IT system, and investigators have determined that no other city departments have been targeted, Mayor Jim Donchess said Tuesday afternoon.
“The security breach is not spread across other city departments, as the school district maintains a separate IT system,” Donchess said in a statement.
City officials “did take preventive measures to double-down on security, however,” Donchess said, adding that “as soon as the city was notified, we disconnected all network links to the school district.”
Officials also blocked all email traffic from the school district’s domain.
Meanwhile, investigators have been scanning the city’s systems for any infiltrations, and so far there are no indications that City Hall and other city departments have been compromised, Donchess added.
School officials said Monday that they “immediately launched an investigation” once the district discovered that it had been targeted by what officials termed “a sophisticated cypberattack.”
“We are working diligently to investigate the incident, confirm its impact on our systems, and securely restore functionality to our environment as soon as possible,” Superintendent of Schools Mario Andrade said Monday.
“The investigation is ongoing, and we have significant resources devoted to this process,” he added.