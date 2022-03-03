MEREDITH — Proud of his accomplishments in Meredith but also looking forward to new opportunities, Phil Warren, who has been town manager since 2009, is headed to Berlin, where he has been named city manager.
On May 2, Warren, 58, a native of Somerset, Mass., will succeed James Wheeler, who stepped down on Dec. 3 and who before becoming city manager in 2013 had served as the Berlin city engineer and head of the Public Works Department
In an announcement that he read at the City Council’s Feb. 28 work session, Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said the members of the committee tasked with finding the next city manager “all enthusiastically endorsed the selection of Mr. Warren to lead the City …”
Grenier called Warren “the most professional person in that position he’s ever met,” according to the minutes of the Feb. 28 work session. Grenier praised Warren for being well rounded as an administrator; a quick study; and “exactly the person we need at this moment in time as we’ve gone through the worst of the worst and now seeing improvements.”
Warren, Grenier, said, “… comes from a community (Meredith) that has boomed in the last 10 years. He will be able to take us out of our foxhole mentality and allow us to move forward with some of the exciting things we’ve got going with Route 110.”
The city sees NH Route 110 as an economic driver for Berlin, with an emphasis on promoting and supporting motorized recreation.
Mount Jericho State Park, which the state purpose-built for ATVs, snowmobiles and mountain bikes, is located off Route 110 a short distance from the downtown.
Although there’s been a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state park since 2010 has annually hosted an ATV festival that drew between 5,000 and 8,000 attendees, many of whom rode into the event from the surrounding Coos County ATV trail system.
While he doesn’t have an ATV, Warren said he rides a motorcycle and has a snowmobile, both of which he expects to serve him well in Berlin during his off-work hours.
Warren said he will consider moving to Berlin, but for the present will commute either from his primary residence in Meredith or vacation home in Conway.
The former town manager in Abington, Mass., and town administrator in Holbrook, Mass., Warren has a masters’ degree in public administration from Suffolk University.
Asked why he’s leaving Meredith — a Lakes Region town of 6,000 year-round residents that balloons to 14,000 during the summer — Warren said he was “intrigued” by what he might be able to do in Berlin.
Berlin has challenges, he acknowledged, but it also has huge potential.
Not unlike Meredith was before Rusty McLear turned a former asbestos-mill complex into a popular shopping and lodging destination, Berlin, too, is a former mill town, said Warren, that is transitioning from a one-industry economy to a diversified one.
Saying it was premature, he declined to elaborate upon what his priorities as city manager might be because those priorities can only be set after consultation with the City Council.
As for Meredith, Warren said he will miss both the town and its people, adding he was glad, among other projects, to have worked on revamping the Meredith Water Department.
“We spent a lot of time and energy” on the department, he said, and it has become “a well-run utility.”
The department provides water and sewer services to 1,500 customers and is expanding water service eastbound on US Route 3, said Warren.
Meredith is currently building a new public-works headquarters and making improvements at the Lovejoy Sands Road boat launch and the Meredith Town Docks, both on Lake Winnipesaukee, he said, and it made sure that residents had access to municipal services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By making the town’s online presence more robust, “Nearly all things could be handled without coming into Town Hall,” said Warren.
He thanked the Town of Meredith and the City of Berlin for hiring him, telling his new bosses and community that “I’m excited to begin my tenure.”