Two weeks after Merrimack officials decided that a fence will soon be installed at Watson Park to prevent visitors from accessing the Souhegan River, the recreational facility is now reopened to the public.
The town council also agreed to immediately reopen Wildcat Falls, which was also temporarily closed.
“I think we bite the bullet and do it and see what happens. It is a moving target no matter what we do,” Town Councilor Barbara Healey said on Thursday.
Watson Park was closed last month after hundreds of people were flocking to the water, destroying property, littering and participating in illegal activity. The town council, more recently, decided that a fence would be installed at the site to limit access to the water; that fence has not yet been installed, but will be eventually, according to town officials.
“My personal feeling is, open it up,” said Town Councilor Nancy Harrington, adding it is worth the risk.
An orange, temporary fence that had been placed along the entrance to Watson Park was removed on Friday so that the parking lot could once again be used by the public. The temporary fence was also relocated and placed in an area designed to curb visitors from heading to the water and sand area until the more permanent fencing can be installed.
“I don’t feel like it was panic, it was using caution,” Town Councilor Peter Albert said of the temporary closure of Watson Park.
Still, Albert expressed concerns about opening the park on a weekend when temperatures are expected to climb above 80 degrees and people might once again be eager to find recreational waterways.
Although he suggested waiting until Oct. 1 to reopen Watson Park, his fellow councilors agreed that it should be opened immediately.
“I just think that it is time to move on,” said Town Councilor Finlay Rothhaus. Rothhaus mentioned the Keene Pumpkin Festival riots in 2014 that caused the event to be canceled for a few years.
This summer, town officials and police say drug paraphernalia was littered throughout Watson Park, a hookah den was stationed along the water, a pig roast took place underneath the bridge, buckets filled with human fecal matter were discovered on the property, aggressive behavior was reported and people were being bused to the park for its water access.
Rothhaus said he wants to ensure that the park’s closure was just temporary.
The council also agreed to reopen Wildcat Falls as well.
That facility was closed in June after reports of people parking their vehicles on both sides of the street along Currier Road, speeding in the neighborhood, leaving trash in lawns and urinating in public.