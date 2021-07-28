Merrimack’s town-wide revaluation has increased the community’s assessed value by about 35 percent, says a representative of the appraisal firm.
“It is a crazy market,” said Loren Martin of Avitar Associates of New England, the company hired to conduct the 2021 revaluation.
Homes are on the market for an average of five days, and houses are selling at $50,000 to $100,000 over asking price, according to Martin.
“We have never really experienced, to this degree, that kind of upticking,” she said.
In April, there were about 121 homes on the market in Merrimack, and all but 10 of those properties were under contract, said Martin.
Homeowners received notifications in the mail at the end of June about their newest assessments. Since that time, 170 individuals have scheduled appointments with Martin to discuss the new assessments.
Although it is not yet clear how many of those homeowners will file for abatements, she stressed that even though assessments may have increased by more than 30 percent, that does not correlate to a tax bill that is 30 percent higher.
“That is the biggest misunderstanding,” echoed Nancy Harrington, town councilor. Harrington said this real estate situation is happening everywhere, and assessments are being adjusted accordingly.
Martin said there should not be any large shifts in tax bills. If a home’s value went up about 34 percent, their tax bill should remain about the same, but if a home’s value went up more than 34 percent, their tax bill will likely see an increase, according to Martin.
“We are in that ballpark,” she said, explaining that because the tax rate is not yet known, it is difficult to estimate new tax bill figures.
The town was already in a strong, appreciated market, but the COVID-19 pandemic sent it into a new level of sales, according to Martin.
“We have very little supply and low interest rates,” she said, adding that she expects market will continue to go up before it steadies and declines.
Interior inspections are available for anyone with concerns about their newest assessments, and homeowners seem to be receptive to that idea, said Martin.
Tom Koenig, town council chairman, emphasized that the town budget has already been approved and town officials will not be spending more money simply because the valuation of the town has increased.