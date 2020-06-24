Merrimack voters were generous at the polls on Tuesday, approving nearly every spending proposal.
According to the town clerk, residents approved a $33 million town operating budget and an $80.1 million school district operating budget.
Incumbents Bill Boyd (2,001 votes) and Finlay Rothhaus (2,204 votes) won back their seats on the town council against newcomer Charles Lafond (1,069 votes). Laurie Rothhaus (2,032 votes) beat out opponent Andy Hunter (991 votes) for an open seat on the school board.
Voters also supported two police union contracts, a proposal to spend $9.5 million on upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment facility, $265,000 to replace windows at Merrimack High School, $82,500 to hire an engineer to design a master plan for traffic and parking flow improvements along O’Gara Drive on the high school campus and $105,000 to replace bleachers at James Mastricola Upper Elementary School.
The only item rejected by voters was a proposal to spend $125,000 to raze the former Brentwood School.