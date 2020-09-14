Officials in Merrimack have opted to keep Watson Park temporarily closed and will be installing a fence at the site to prevent visitors from accessing the Souhegan River and Baboosic Brook.
The park was closed last month after hundreds of people were flocking to the water, destroying property, littering and participating in illegal activity.
“I do think the fence would be appropriate,” said Merrimack Police Chief Denise Roy. “ … The last thing I want to do is prevent anyone from having fun.”
The town council voted 5-2 on Thursday to install a 6-foot high, black chain link fence at the park, which will aim to deter visitors from accessing the watering hole and sand area at the river’s edge.
“The fence will be damn ugly, yes it will,” admits Town Councilor Nancy Harrington. Still, Harrington said that once the fence is installed, it will hopefully allow the park to be reopened so that families can enjoy the facility while also potentially curbing some of the disrespectful behavior.
This summer, town officials and police say drug paraphernalia was littered throughout the park, a hookah den was stationed along the water, a pig roast took place underneath the bridge, buckets filled with human fecal matter were discovered on the property, aggressive behavior was reported and people were being bused to the park for its water access.
“I want everyone to be able to use that park without being bothered by disrespectful behavior,” said Harrington, adding the fence is a step in the right direction.
Local officials say that because the town previously accepted $20,000 in federal funds to make improvements to the park, there was a clause in the agreement that prohibits Merrimack from limiting park use to residents only.
Town Council Chairman Tom Koenig voted in opposition to the fence. With the cooler weather approaching, Koenig said this issue could be revisited in about nine months.
“I don’t want to rush into this,” he said.
Town Councilor Finlay Rothhaus agreed, stressing the park should be open to the public.
“The fact is, it is not going away and we need a long-term solution,” said Town Councilor Barbara Healey.
She said the fence will allow the town to reopen the park and enable it to be enjoyed by families. It is expected to cost about $26,000 to erect the fence this fall.
“I don’t want to see anybody get hurt,” said Town Councilor Peter Albert, who added he worries that without a fence in place, there could be a riot or other type of significant problem down by the water that could result in injuries.
After approving the fence installation, councilors voted 4-3 to keep the park temporarily closed — at least until the weather gets cooler.