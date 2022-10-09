10/9/22 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. During the 33rd Milford Pumpkin Festival held for three days around the center of Milford including in The Oval and beyond. Maverick Sorce, 1 1/2, of Milford, was playing around pumpkins in The Oval while visiting the festival with relatives on Sunday.
10/9/22 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. During the 33rd Milford Pumpkin Festival held for three days around the center of Milford including in The Oval and beyond. A highlight of the festival is building your own scarecrow. Lisa Gerhardt, left, visiting from Westbrook, Maine, and her cousin Polly Culver of Amherst, along with Lisa's children Jane, 6, and Hans, 4, (not shown) created "Walter 2," taking after one that Culver's dad had made long ago and also had named Walter.
10/9/22 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. During the 33rd Milford Pumpkin Festival held for three days around the center of Milford including in The Oval and beyond. Selena Alger, left, and Cindy Beckley, both of Milford, were grooving on Sunday to The Slakas who were one of many bands performing throughout the weekend.
10/9/22 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. During the 33rd Milford Pumpkin Festival held for three days around the center of Milford including in The Oval and beyond. Hailey Torres, 9, of Candia, has a butterfly painted on her face by Alena Letendre of Milford during the festivities on Sunday.
10/9/22 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. During the 33rd Milford Pumpkin Festival held for three days around the center of Milford including in The Oval and beyond. Maverick Sorce, 1 1/2, of Milford, left, was playing around pumpkins in The Oval while visiting the festival with relatives including his cousin, Riley Donnelly, 3, of Merrimack on Sunday.
10/9/22 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. During the 33rd Milford Pumpkin Festival held for three days around the center of Milford including in The Oval and beyond. Mike Moore and Steve Kelly were one of many performers who played during the weekend events. Moore, left, of is Lowell, Kelly, right, is of Nashua.
10/9/22 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. During the 33rd Milford Pumpkin Festival held for three days around the center of Milford including in The Oval and beyond. Maverick Sorce, 1 1/2, of Milford, was playing around pumpkins in The Oval while visiting the festival with relatives on Sunday.
10/9/22 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. During the 33rd Milford Pumpkin Festival held for three days around the center of Milford including in The Oval and beyond. A highlight of the festival is building your own scarecrow. Lisa Gerhardt, left, visiting from Westbrook, Maine, and her cousin Polly Culver of Amherst, along with Lisa's children Jane, 6, and Hans, 4, (not shown) created "Walter 2," taking after one that Culver's dad had made long ago and also had named Walter.
10/9/22 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. During the 33rd Milford Pumpkin Festival held for three days around the center of Milford including in The Oval and beyond. Selena Alger, left, and Cindy Beckley, both of Milford, were grooving on Sunday to The Slakas who were one of many bands performing throughout the weekend.
10/9/22 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. During the 33rd Milford Pumpkin Festival held for three days around the center of Milford including in The Oval and beyond. Hailey Torres, 9, of Candia, has a butterfly painted on her face by Alena Letendre of Milford during the festivities on Sunday.
10/9/22 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. During the 33rd Milford Pumpkin Festival held for three days around the center of Milford including in The Oval and beyond. Maverick Sorce, 1 1/2, of Milford, left, was playing around pumpkins in The Oval while visiting the festival with relatives including his cousin, Riley Donnelly, 3, of Merrimack on Sunday.
10/9/22 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader. During the 33rd Milford Pumpkin Festival held for three days around the center of Milford including in The Oval and beyond. Mike Moore and Steve Kelly were one of many performers who played during the weekend events. Moore, left, of is Lowell, Kelly, right, is of Nashua.
Organizers of the 33rd Milford Pumpkin Festival, which ran Friday, Saturday and Sunday, were very pleased with the turnout for the three-day event, especially on Friday evening, where they said it was the most packed they'd ever seen it. Each night they estimated about 650 people attended the festivities. They said that 489 pumpkins were painted, over 300 scarecrows were made, over 380 sausages were cooked, and there were 22 vendors in the beer, wine and spirits tent, among other notable tallies they had before the event ended. Peter Basiliere was named Milford Citizen of the Year 2022.
See more about the event at their facebook page and website: