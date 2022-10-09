Organizers of the 33rd Milford Pumpkin Festival, which ran Friday, Saturday and Sunday, were very pleased with the turnout for the three-day event, especially on Friday evening, where they said it was the most packed they'd ever seen it. Each night they estimated about 650 people attended the festivities. They said that 489 pumpkins were painted, over 300 scarecrows were made, over 380 sausages were cooked, and there were 22 vendors in the beer, wine and spirits tent, among other notable tallies they had before the event ended. Peter Basiliere was named Milford Citizen of the Year 2022.

