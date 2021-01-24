New Hampshire has its second $2 million Powerball winner in a week, according to NH lottery officials.
The most recent ticket was sold at Sun Mart, 71 Mont Vernon Road in Milford, as part of Saturday’s drawing. A ticket sold in New Jersey won the jackpot of an estimated $23.2 million.
The player at Sun Mart matched all the five winning numbers except the Powerball. The player “Power Played” his ticket for $1 more to double the prize from $1 million to $2 million.
NH lottery officials don’t know who the winner is yet because the office was closed over the weekend.
On Wednesday, James Kasal of Winchester matched five winning numbers but not the Powerball. He also “Power Played” the ticket to win $2 million. A ticket sold in Maryland won the jackpot of $731.1 million in the Jan. 20 drawing.
Kasal bought his ticket at Gomarlo’s Market in Swanzey. The store will get a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.