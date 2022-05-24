WOLFEBORO -- While it caused no known injuries nor damage, a minor earthquake that rumbled through late Monday night is the talk of the town, with one person describing it as “scary, but so cool.”
The U.S. Geological Society reported that just before midnight it recorded a 2.2-magnitude earthquake whose epicenter was 1.8 miles deep on the northeastern side of Lake Wentworth.
The epicenter was less than a mile from the home of John and Rahna Barthelmess, she said Tuesday as Marissa Moore, a fellow Wolfeboro resident, did Barthelmess' hair at Back Bay Salon.
“I just got into bed. My husband (Tim) was in the other room and we were like ‘what was that?’ because it wasn’t lightning,” said Moore, adding that she and her spouse quickly concluded it was an earthquake.
“It was like 20 seconds long. It was like a boom and the entire house was shaking, It scared the (expletive) out of me,” she said.
Moore quickly took to social media, texting friends and asking them “did you feel it, too” and while many reported they had, some didn’t, even though they lived nearby.
“All three of my kids who were at home slept through it,” said Moore.
Hours later, when she reflected a little on the earthquake, Moore said “It was so cool…scary…but so cool.”
Barthelmess, who experienced an earthquake years ago while a guest in a California hotel, said that trembler caused the building to sway horizontally and that furniture from an adjoining room struck the connecting wall in small, fast movements.
She agreed with Moore that Monday’s earthquake in Wolfeboro felt like the ground was vibrating.
“I was in my office over the garage with our two Australian labradoodles when I heard a sound like the garage doors rattling down in their tracks and slamming,” said Barthelmess.
Her dogs offered up a collective bark at the noise and remained on what she said was “high alert.”
Thinking it might have been caused by a collision or late-night construction on nearby Central Street, which is also known in that area as state routes 28 and 109, the Barthelmesses drove to the scene and met a Wolfeboro police officer who speculated that a lightning strike was responsible.
John Barthelmess said the earthquake awoke him from sleep and was nothing like the ones he went through when he lived in St. Louis.
Those earthquakes, he said, were “as if a truck drove by but this one really shook our house.”
The earthquake “was initially scary,” John Barthelmess continued. “The entire house shook for about three to five seconds. It could have been longer, but it did shake the house.”
Like Moore, Barthelmess concluded that the earthquake was “kind of cool.”
News of the earthquake travelled quickly, he said, adding that his in-law siblings -- Thor and Cricket, both of whom reside in the Golden State – told him that “you might as well move to California.”
“Patman,” a senior member on the online Winnipesaukee Forum, said he felt and heard the earthquake, writing “BOOM! Sounded like something exploded,” and adding that the earthquake was reportedly felt as far away as Sanford, Maine.
According to Boston College’s Weston Observatory, which has been recording them since 1931, earthquakes are common in New England and eastern Canada.
The Wolfeboro earthquake is the 11th small earthquake recorded in New Hampshire since 2020, said the Observatory, and is the fourth of 2022, preceded by an earthquake on Jan. 1 in Epping; on Feb. 4 in Berlin; and April 1 in Lancaster.
In 2021, the Observatory said it recorded earthquakes in or near Meredith, Rochester and Concord, while in 2020, there were earthquakes recorded in Tilton, Conway, Hooksett and Exeter.