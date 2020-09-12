The missing exotic house cat from Merrimack is safe at home.
“The cat was trapped near its home. It is in good health,” Deputy Chief Brian Levesque of the Merrimack Police Department said Saturday.
Spartacus, a 40-pound African Serval cat, had escaped through the front door of its Merrimack home on Wednesday night. The owner of the home on Peaslee Road opened the door to let their dog in when Spartacus ran out.
It had been missing since that time, but was trapped either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Humane traps were set up near the home using live chickens as bait; police stressed that the chickens were in a secure location within the traps so that the cat could not access them.