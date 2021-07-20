Hinsdale Police said Tuesday that the body of Michael Aldieri, who disappeared last week after walking out of his home, was recovered in Northfield, Mass.
Northfield is about seven miles south of Hinsdale, and the Connecticut River flows through both towns. Aldieri, 43, was found in the river Monday night near a boat launch and Massachusetts officials positively identified him Tuesday, Hinsdale Police Chief Charles Rataj said.
“We were hoping he’d turn up alive somewhere," Rataj said. "We’re sad for the family.”
After Aldieri's body was recovered from the river Monday night, Massachusetts' Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy which determined that Aldieri’s death appears to have been from drowning, according to the pending report, Rataj said.
“It looks accidental at this point. He’d been dead for some amount of time,” he said.
Aldieri's death will remain under investigation.
Police had used search teams and drones while also contacting hospitals and local businesses in their search for Aldieri. The department’s social media posts about Aldieri had been viewed more than 250,000 times.
Aldieri lived in Hinsdale with relatives and left his house sometime on the night of July 13, but he wasn’t noticed missing for a few hours.