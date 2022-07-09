Lyric Dash Cancer

Lyric Dash Cancer

Durham police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old girl who may have run away.

Lyric Dash Cancer, 15, was reported walking away from the area of Hampshire Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. She was wearing a blue denim jumper and a headband/scarf.

Durham police said she may have entered a black SUV with unknown license plates, and that she may be attempting to travel to New York or New Jersey.

Police are asking people with any information to call 911 or the Durham Police Department at 603-868-2324. 