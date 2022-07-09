Missing teen reported in Durham Jul 9, 2022 Jul 9, 2022 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Lyric Dash Cancer Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Durham police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old girl who may have run away.Lyric Dash Cancer, 15, was reported walking away from the area of Hampshire Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. She was wearing a blue denim jumper and a headband/scarf.Durham police said she may have entered a black SUV with unknown license plates, and that she may be attempting to travel to New York or New Jersey.Police are asking people with any information to call 911 or the Durham Police Department at 603-868-2324. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Missing teen reported in Durham 170 workers furloughed by Colebrook exam glove maker +9 {{title}} Most Popular Peterborough Art Walk brings out talent, community Flags for Forgotten Heroes display returns to Rindge Berlin property valuations well below market rate Rev. Henry Ward Beecher to be honored with state historic highway marker Old Stone Barn active living development on agenda in Peterborough Monadnock Rod & Gun Club suing Peterborough Request News Coverage