MANCHESTER -- Anti-Semitism in New Hampshire and the state's Jewish heritage and culture will be topics of the 18th annual Martin Luther King Jr. dinner celebration on Monday night, put on by the National Cultural Diversity Awareness Council.
Speakers for the 6 p.m. event include the consul general of Israel to New England, Ambassador Zeev Boker; Robert Trestan, the executive director of the Anti-Defamation League New England; New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald; U.S, Sen. Maggie Hassan; and Melanie Zalman McDonald, executive director of the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire.
The dinner event will be held at the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Manchester.
Tickets and table sponsorship information are available at ncdac.org. For further information call 487-3851 or email nationdiversity@aol.com.