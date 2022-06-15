PETERBOROUGH — The Monadnock Rod & Gun Club is taking the town of Peterborough to court to appeal a decision by the Zoning Board of Adjustment that is preventing the club from reopening.
The club needs zoning board relief from an ordinance that was enacted by the town in 2019 which prohibits outdoor shooting ranges.
The nonprofit club has been using the land on Jaffrey Road since the 1940s. Its outdoor shooting range should have been a grandfathered use, however, the club abandoned its use of the original footprint, causing the loss of the shooting range’s grandfathered status, according to the town.
Monadnock Rod & Gun Club applied to the Planning Board for “an east to west gun range on their property” in the fall, a request that would restore the club’s grandfathered footprint for its shooting range.
The zoning board, however, denied the club relief from the 2019 ordinance and its appeals to that decision based on a written decision by the town’s code enforcement officer.
Code Officer Tim Herlihy said in his decision that the use is not grandfathered because submitted aerial images from the years 2015 and 2017 show that the club had changed the original footprint of the shooting range.
“When the club made the directional change and expanded upon the previous shooting range, the club never applied for permits or approvals for this change. In doing so, it is my opinion that they abandoned their existing non-conforming use of the East to West shooting range …” Herlihy said in his decision.
The club’s attorney, Kelly Dowd, has argued that the issue stems from previous club management changing the footprint of the shooting range but said that action should be amendable.
“Peterborough Zoning permits “recreational facility” as a permitted use in the Rural District. Only on May 14, 2019 did Peterborough outlaw outdoor shooting ranges,” Dowd said in the April 26 petition to the Superior Court. “The allegations made by Code Enforcement, that the club switched shooting to North to South from East to West sometime between 2015 and 2017 does not constitute a “change in use” from an outdoor shooting range to some other land use, permitted or otherwise, in the Rural District.”
The appeal to the Superior Court also argues that the decision is illegal since it was made by a town employee and not the zoning board.
“The Code Enforcement Officer erred in issuing an unconstitutional and illegal “Administrative Decision” and the Zoning Board of Adjustment erred in upholding an illegal and unconstitutional act of a local official,” Dowd wrote.
On Monday, the Peterborough Planning Board denied Monadnock Rod & Gun Club’s site plan review application after Town Planner Danica Melone said the club has come before the zoning board several times and has yet to be granted relief.
“At this point, they’ve gone through several processes with the zoning board,” Melone said. “My recommendation would be to deny the site plan application because they can’t move forward with us without zoning board approval.”
Planning Board member Ivy Vann concurred, “I move that we deny the application for the gun club because they have not been able to achieve relief from the appropriate zoning.”
Vann’s motion was unanimously approved by the board.
Dowd declined to comment Tuesday due to the pending litigation.