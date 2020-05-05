Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the Mount Washington Hillclimb, which is billed as the oldest automotive event of its kind in America, will not take place in 2020.
First held in 1904, the Hillclimb, which is also known as the Climb to the Clouds, was most recently run in 2017 when Travis Pastrana, behind the wheel of a Subaru WRX STI rally car, zoomed up the 7.6-mile Auto Road in a record time of 5 minutes, 44.72 seconds, an average of 90 miles per hour.
On Tuesday, however, the Auto Road, the Sports Car Club of New Hampshire and Subaru of America announced that the 2020 race, which was scheduled for July 9-12, has been pushed back to July 8-11, 2021.
“As much as we’d like to welcome competitors, volunteers, sponsors and spectators to the 2020 Subaru Mt. Washington Hillclimb,” rescheduling it was “…the safe and prudent thing to do for everyone concerned…” said Howard Roundy, event director of the Sports Car Club of New Hampshire.
“We’d like to thank the officials, competitors, volunteers, sponsors and spectators for their support and understanding as well as the management team at the Mt. Washington Auto Road and Bill Stokes, Motorsports Manager at Subaru of America, for their help and guidance in making this difficult decision,” said Roundy.
Stokes said that while Subaru Motorsports USA is disappointed by the postponement of the Hillclimb, it recognized that “…the most important consideration is the health and safety of the teams and fans.”
He said Subaru had looked forward to returning to the Auto Road in 2020 and the opportunity to “…compete for another overall win and try to break that 2017 mark.”
The Hillclimb, according to the Auto Road, is seven years older than the Indianapolis 500 and a dozen older than the Pikes Peak Hillclimb in Colorado.
Run sporadically from 1904-1961, and then again not until 1990, the Hillclimb returned in 2001, after which it went on hiatus for a decade, the Auto Road said. In 2011, in honor of the Auto Road’s 150th anniversary, the Hillclimb returned and has been run every three years since then.
The 2020 Hillclimb was expected to feature a field of 80 competitors that the Auto Road said was “…filled with some of the best road race, hillclimb and rally drivers from across North America and the world, as well as a contingent of rare vintage road race and rally cars, an autograph session, vendors, food trucks and other activities.”
The postponement of the Hillclimb came a day after Howie Wemyss, the Auto Road’s general manager, said the coronavirus pandemic would likely force the attraction to suspend its guided-van tours.
He said the Auto Road will open for the 2020 season when Gov. Chris Sununu lifts or eases some of the social-distancing restrictions he has put in place to limit the spread of the pandemic.