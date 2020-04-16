MILAN – Thanks to the efforts of the oldest continuously-operated ski club in the U.S. and partners, the “Big Nansen” ski jump is preparing to come back to life in February 2021 for competition.
And, under a long-term plan proposed by the Nansen Ski Club, which was established in 1872 and bills itself “one of the first organized ski clubs in America and the oldest continuously operated,” the “Big Nansen” would no longer stand alone but would be the core of a three-jump facility.
The ultimate goal, said Peter Higbee, who is president of the Nansen Ski Club, is to “… re-build the popularity of Nordic sports” -- including ski jumping, Nordic combined and cross-country skiing -- in both the North Country and throughout the state.
Located off Route 16, about a mile north of Berlin within the Nansen Ski Jump State Historic Site, the Big Nansen, according to the NH Division of Parks and Recreation, was constructed in 1936-38 by the City of Berlin and the National Youth Administration in cooperation with the Nansen Ski Club.
With a 171-foot steel frame tower that supports a 310-foot runway, the Big Nansen was for many years “… the largest ski jump in the eastern United States and the foremost jump in the country,” the Division of Parks and Recreation said. The first Olympic trials were held at the Nansen Ski Jump in 1938 and it hosted the U.S. Ski Jumping National Championships in 1940, '57, '65 and '72.
Closed in 1988, the jump was dormant until March 4, 2017, when Red Bull, the energy drink maker, promoted the return of Olympic ski jumper Sarah Hendrickson from an injury by having her make a run on a rehabilitated Big Nansen.
Successfully preceded down by Anna Hoffman, then a member of the USA Women’s Ski Jumping junior team, Hendrickson also stuck her landing. Although born in Utah, both of Hendrickson’s parents, Bill and Nancy, were star alpine and cross-country skiers in the early 1980s at Plymouth Regional High School.
The Red Bull event sparked renewed interest in the Big Nansen that in 2019, saw the Northern Borders Regional Commission award a $250,000 grant towards the estimated $400,000 cost of bringing the jump “… up to modern standards to allow us to once again hold sanctioned competitions there,” wrote Higbee in an April 14 e-mail.
In addition to requiring the Nansen Ski Club to come up with a 20% match, which Higbee said the club has done, the commission also wanted “… a guarantee that we’d be involved in the project and maintain any improvements made with their funding for 20 years.”
After “much negotiation,” Higbee said the Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council last week granted the Nansen Ski Club “… a license to operate on the state’s property for 10 years” that is renewable for another decade.
The agreement, said Higbee, “… should provide us with the final piece required by NBRC to issue us a Notice to Proceed with the project, which notice is required before using any NBRC grant funds on the project.”
“We expect actual construction to begin this summer, and yes, we hope to have an event in February of 2021,” he said, adding that would be part of a Northeast series that includes competitions in Connecticut, New York and Vermont.
To host that event, however, Higbee said the Nansen Ski Club has to build a new judge’s stand part way down the landing hill; re-profile the landing hill and the lower portion of the jump; and install safety devices such as deflection boards on both sides of the jump and landing hill.
The club has retained CBS Squared, Inc. of Chippewa Falls, Wisc., to do the project, he said, because of its “vast experience with ski jump design and refurbishment.”
The restoration of the Big Nansen, Higbee summed up, “… is just the first step in a very long-term project for the Nansen Ski Club” of introducing a new generation to Nordic sports.
Working with Nordic USA, the club envisions two smaller jumps at the 8.1 acre Big Nansen site, the first a “bump jump” made of snow that would give youngsters a taste of catching air, while the second would be a larger “high school” jump.
“The landing hill for that high school-sized jump is already located beside the Big Nansen landing hill, but like the big hill, will require re-profiling and creation of an earthen in-run,” said Higbee.
Anyone who would like to support the club, can make a tax-deductible contribution payable to Nansen Ski Club, Big Nansen Ski Jump Fund, P.O. Box 222, Berlin, NH 03570 or go to the club’s website: www.skinansen.com, clicking on "Ski Jump" and then clicking on "donate."