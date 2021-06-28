Delayed because of the pandemic, Neighborworks of Southern New Hampshire is now kicking off its newest affordable housing project in Nashua.
“This has been a long time coming. We have been slowly buying and rehabbing properties in the Tree Streets for a few years now,” said Neighborworks Executive Director Robert Tourigny.
Having completed renovation projects along Ledge Street and McLaren Avenue, the group is now focusing its efforts on an apartment building at 40 Ash St.
“It is in need of substantial rehab,” Carrie Schena, urban programs director for the city, said of the four-unit building.
Two of the existing four units are currently occupied, however Neighborworks intends to fully renovate the entire structure.
Last week, the Nashua Board of Aldermen approved use of up to $207,460 in federal dollars for the restoration project. The funding is available as part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME Investment Partnership Program.
“It is in need of rehab right in the heart of the Tree Streets neighborhood,” said Tourigny, explaining the building is directly across from Los Amigos Park.
“Even before COVID there was a huge need in Nashua for affordable housing, and it seems like the last year has exacerbated the problem," he said. "There is little to no vacancy in Nashua.”
Neighborworks currently has 502 units of affordable housing that it owns throughout the region, which includes about 50 units in the Gate City, according to Tourigny.
Neighborworks aims to provide access to quality housing services throughout Southern New Hampshire in an effort to break the cycle of poverty and help improve financial stability through rental or home ownership, according to its website.
“We pretty much have a waiting list everywhere we own property,” said Tourigny.
Units available through Neighborworks of Southern New Hampshire are offered to tenants who earn less than 60% of the area median income.
The newest restoration project is expected to take several months to complete.